Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia, which for years has been a constant threat in this region of northeastern Ukraine, not far from the Goptivka border crossing, once the main road crossing point to Russia, and only 40 kilometres from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

The West accuse Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border in preparation for a potential invasion, which Russia denies, saying it only wants to guarantee its security.