Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna

Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have resumed in the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday.

The agreement originally saw the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany agree for economic sanctions to be lifted against Tehran, in exchange for the country limiting its nuclear activities and allowing in international inspectors.

But the US, during the presidency of Donald Trump in 2018, pulled out of the deal -- formerly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- and reimposed sanctions.