A wild crocodile in Indonesia who was trapped in a tyre for more than five years has been rescued, freed from its rubber vice and released back into the wild, officials and residents said Tuesday.
Conservation workers have been trying to lure the stricken saltwater crocodile from a river since 2016 after residents of Palu city on Sulawesi island spotted the animal with a motorbike tyre wrapped around its neck.
But it was a local resident who snared the 5.2-metre (17 foot) long reptile -- who was regularly seen sunbathing in the Palu river in Central Sulawesi -- from its tight squeeze late on Monday.
Tili, a 34-year-old bird-seller, used chicken as bait and ropes to catch the beast at the end of what he said was a three-week rescue effort, before dozens of locals helped to drag the crocodile to shore and cut the tyre around its neck.
More No Comment
Beckham attends Amateur Women's football tournament at Qatar's Education Stadium
Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia
Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates
Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return
Ramen eating competition takes place in Kazan
In Madagascar, roads are damaged and cities ravaged after the passage of cyclone Bastsirai
Morocco holds funeral for little Rayan who died trapped in well
Fans wait near Dakar airport for the return of the Senegalese AFCON champions
Senegalese celebrate first Africa Cup of Nations victory in Dakar
70 foot-high Autobahn bridge in Germany demolished
Protests over killing of Congolese refugee in Brazil
Cyclone Batsirai brings destruction to east coast of Madagascar
Ukraine civilians in military training amid Russian threat
Kharkiv residents march amid Russia tensions
Stockholm hosts cold water swimming competition in 1.9° celsius lake.