Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 6th – Morning Updated: 06/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Japan dominates the first day of the Paris Grand Slam
COVID in Europe: Austrian vaccination law comes into effect while Danes enjoy eased measures
Ukraine civilians in military training amid Russian threat
Portugal's government approves lithium mining despite growing concerns
Kharkiv residents march amid Russia tensions
Stockholm hosts cold water swimming competition in 1.9° celsius lake.
Europe's largest light festival marks end to pandemic darkness in Copenhagen
Protesters stage demo against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel taxes
Iceland to end whaling by 2024 after fall in demand, authorities say
Residents of Argentinian capital block roads in protest over 'killer' cocaine arrests