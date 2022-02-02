Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 2nd – Evening Updated: 02/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island
Would you eat this 3D printed plant-based steak?
Uyghur activist screens film on sister's disappearance in Brussels
To infinity and beyond: the new space age
Could this abandoned stretch of land offer a resolution to a 66-year-old conflict?
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert
A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican
Ecuador searches for missing people after deadly mudslide
Crime author cancels sponsorship of football club over signing of convicted rapist
Marriage in the metaverse: Why are couples tying the knot with avatars and is it legal IRL?