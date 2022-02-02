A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupted an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican Wednesday, before being escorted outside by police.
"The Church is not the way God wants it," the man repeated in English, as he stood in the back of the audience hall holding his mask in his hand and gesticulating.
The man, who also spoke in Spanish and Italian, appeared distraught and concerned as he implored the pope: "Please."
While being led out of the hall by two Vatican police and a Swiss Guard without resisting, the man yelled, "God rejects you, Father. You're not a king".
The disturbance came near the end of Francis' weekly general audience with the faithful in the large Paul VI hall.
More No Comment
Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert
Ecuador searches for missing people after deadly mudslide
Search ongoing for Brazil deadly landslide victims
Unique parallel freeride event at the Corvatsch North Face in Silvaplana, Switzerland
Monks ring temple bell for Lunar New Year
SpaceX launches Italian satellite
Bolivians march for justice against gender violence
Scottish island sweeps up Olympic curling
Anti-immigration protestors destroy Venezuelan migrants' belongings
Nearly 10,000 anglers attend world's largest charitable ice fishing co
Buddhist priests bathe in cold river in annual purification ritual
Storm Malik uproots trees and topples crane in Sweden
Londonderry: Families march, remember "Bloody Sunday" victims
Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against last year's military coup, in Khartoum