euronews_icons_loading
Search ongoing for Brazil deadly landslide victims

Firefighters and rescue workers dug through thick mud and piles of debris in the town of Franco da Rocha, after landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains killed several people and forced families from their homes.

Three people were still missing. At least 24 people have died from the mudslides and flooding. According to Civil Defense, at least 600 families from 11 municipalities have been displaced.

More No Comment