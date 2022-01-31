Watch live: UK PM to give statement after 'partygate' report published

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a long-awaited report on lockdown-breaching parties, the government has confirmed.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has "provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister," the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

The UK Prime Minister has promised the report will be published "swiftly" and that he would address parliament about its findings.

You can watch Johnson's parliamentary address in the video player, below, from 16:30 CET.

The report's conclusions were placed in doubt last week when British police asked for some of the investigation's findings to be withheld.

The Metropolitan Police has asked Gray to make only “minimal reference” to gatherings at 10 Downing Street that they are currently investigating themselves.

Police said in a statement that they wanted to avoid "any prejudice to our investigation", and have denied acting to delay the report.

Gray is probing multiple allegations that UK PM Johnson and his staff flouted their own COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

The report -- which is examining over a dozen separate incidents -- could deliver a final blow to Boris Johnson's fragile leadership.

The "partygate" claims have caused public anger, led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson’s resignation and triggered intense infighting inside the ruling party.

Some Tory MPs say they will push for a no-confidence vote if Gray finds Johnson was at fault or lied to Parliament about his actions.

The British PM has denied personal wrongdoing and said he has “absolutely no intention” of resigning.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Johnson said: “You’re going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations.”

The Metropolitan Police has also faced criticism itself for initially declining to investigate the allegations of parties at Downing Street.