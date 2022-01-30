Manchester United have banned striker Mason Greenwood from training and matches "until further notice" due to claims of violence made against him, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police have also said that a man in his 20s has been arrested after a woman alleging incidents of violence posted pictures and videos on social media.

"An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault," the police said in a statement.

The unnamed man remains in custody for questioning, and enquiries are ongoing.

Greater Manchester Police have not commented whether this is Greenwood at this point, but the statement was provided after inquiries were made about the allegations.

Earlier in the day, a video, photos and an audio recording were posted on the young woman's Instagram account before being deleted.

The images showed the young woman with a bloody face and bruises on her body, with the words "to anyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood really does to me".

The voice note, heard by Euronews, contained a conversation that allegedly took place between Greenwood and the woman. The man is heard hurling insults and making unwanted sexual contact.

"We are aware of the images and allegations circulating on social media," Manchester United wrote in an initial statement on Sunday.

"We will make no further comment until the facts are established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

But in a second statement, the club said "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play any matches until further notice".

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said "investigations are ongoing to clarify the full circumstances".

Greenwood, 20, from Bradford, has played 129 times for Manchester United. He also played one game for the English national team.