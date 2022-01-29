Peru bans Repsol execs from leaving country after oil spill

A Peruvian judge on Friday banned Repsol's Peru director and three other executives from leaving the country for 18 months while the government investigates an oil spill at a refinery run by the Spain-based company.
Peru authorities are investigating Repsol following the oil spill on Jan. 15, which was reported after surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.
Peru declared last week an environmental emergency after announcing that 21 beaches on its Pacific coast were contaminated by the spill of 6,000 barrels.
Prosecutors also opened an investigation for the crime of environmental contamination.
Judge Romualdo Aguedo imposed the ban after considering there's a "potential risk" that Repsol's Peru director, Jaime Fernández-Cuesta, and three executives would leave the country.
The company has said that it's cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and also working on the cleaning of the beaches affected.
Repsol hired more than 2,000 people, including local fishermen, to clean the beaches. The company has also promised to deliver food baskets to affected families.
More No Comment
Mexican village, home to thousands of migrating pelicans, hopes to attract tourists
Thousands protest against 'rape culture' in Uruguay
Snow in Lebanon as cold front intensifies
Finnish inventor builds ice carousels in the shape of Olympic rings ahead The Winter Games
Colombia's upside-down house, new tourist hotspot
Thermal waterfall in Toplita frozen for the first time in recent years
UN demining body explodes landmines in South Sudan
Dining with the undead in Riyadh, Saudi
Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem’s Old City
Romania starts vaccinating children aged 5-11
Slovak flying car gets approval from civil aviation regulators
Australia: Thousands participate in 'Invasion Day' protests
Tiger sculptures and totem poles decorate the streets of Taiwan
Athens residents enjoy snowy day on the foothills of the Acropolis
South Korean business owners shave heads to protest restrictions