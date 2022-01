Ahead of parliamentary elections later this month, in this special preview we shine a spotlight on Portugal's far-right Chega party and ask whether extremist ideas are finally taking root in a country once seen as politically tolerant.

The Portuguese exception was in fact a myth...the rise of Chega happened within the growth of the far right at European and international level, with the election of Bolsonaro, the election of Donald Trump, the rise of Marine Le Pen in France. Vox also entered the Spanish parliament before Chega. Filipe Teles Journalist

