Thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels on Sunday to protest anti-coronavirus rules as the Omicron wave causes infections to reach record highs. Protesters carried signs slamming Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and the Covid Safe pass proving you are vaccinated or have tested negative that is required for entry into numerous venues. Organisers including the World Wide Demonstration for Freedom and Europeans United for Freedom had called for people to come from other EU states. Flags from France, Poland, the Netherland and Romania could be seen in the crowd. Belgian police fired water cannons and volleys of tear gas in an attempt to disperse demonstrators.
More No Comment
In Turkey, long-awaited snow covers Istanbul
Ice maze provides winter fun for Minnesotans
Thousands in Vietnam mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West
Peru: cleaning crews work to remove oil from beaches
Clashes break out in Burkina Faso capital as banned demo goes ahead
Ukraine demo calls for de-escalation of tension
Tourists in Machu Picchu evacuate flooded town
Joint effort in Peru to save stricken sea birds after oil spill
Yemen's rebels hold protest against Saudi-led coalition strikes
Environment activists protest 'ultra-polluting' private jets
Swarms of drones illuminate the skies
Submerged Roman city in Italy reveals ancient Roman mosaics
Pristine rare coral reef discovered in South Pacific
Funeral held for India's tiger 'supermum' Collarwali
Peru oil spill clean up ongoing after volcano eruption in Pacific