Yemen's Huthi rebels

Yemen's Houthi rebels hold a mass demonstration in the rebel-held capital Sanaa to denounce deadly airstrikes.

Dozens of people are said to have been killed and injured after the Saudi-led airstrikes, according to officials and NGOs with the toll expected to increase.

The intense campaign comes after the Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack on an Abu Dhabi industrial area on Monday, killing three people and wounding six.

