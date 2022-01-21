Yemen's Houthi rebels hold a mass demonstration in the rebel-held capital Sanaa to denounce deadly airstrikes.
Dozens of people are said to have been killed and injured after the Saudi-led airstrikes, according to officials and NGOs with the toll expected to increase.
The intense campaign comes after the Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack on an Abu Dhabi industrial area on Monday, killing three people and wounding six.
More No Comment
Environment activists protest 'ultra-polluting' private jets
Swarms of drones illuminate the skies
Submerged Roman city in Italy reveals ancient Roman mosaics
Pristine rare coral reef discovered in South Pacific
Funeral held for India's tiger 'supermum' Collarwali
Peru oil spill clean up ongoing after volcano eruption in Pacific
Kiev residents bathe in Dnieper River to mark Epiphany
Hokkaido town tests ice carousel in frozen lake
Dutch theatres and museums host hair salons
Syria: Snowstorm hits displaced people in Afrin.
Desperate Afghans queue for free bread
Roberta Metsola elected EP president
Tonga's eruption waves cause oil spill in Peru
Ex-leader Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine to face charges
Thousands attend Indian bull-taming festival amid Covid surge