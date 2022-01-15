British soldiers serving in the battle group of NATO's reinforced forward presence in Estonia ended the traditional winter course with an ice bath.
100 British soldiers practiced orienteering in the cold, survival skills and how to escape from an ice hole.
The instructors were mostly Marines who had undergone Arctic training in Norway.
The winter course lasted three days. Before taking an ice bath, the soldiers walked 7 kilometres, also using snowshoes.
More No Comment
Tunisians defy ban to protest against president
New equipment centre opens for Russian Olympians
Jakarta protest calls for boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sri Lanka: elephants feeding in garbage dumps
Masked dancers chase away evil at a festival in Bulgaria
India: Thousands take holy dip in Ganges amid COVID fears
Severe snowstorms are hitting northern and western Japan
Indian villages fish collectively during the Bhogali Bihu harvest festival
Devastating flooding displaces thousands in Brazil
Taiwan gay couple confirm court adoption ruling with legal documents
In France's Gironde, locals look on as floodwaters rise
Vietnam incense village dazzles ahead of Lunar New Year, though sales down
Canadians take icy bath in Toronto lake
Snowstorms hit Japan`s northern Hokkaido and northeastern region of Tohoku
Israeli researchers claim to teach goldfish to drive a vehicle