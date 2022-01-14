Hundreds of thousands of Indian pilgrims began flooding an island in the Ganges on Thursday for a massive religious festival as cases of Covid-19 spread across the country.
Authorities said they expected up to three million people, including ascetics smeared with ash and sporting dreadlocks, to take a ritual bath in the holy river on Friday, the highlight of the annual Gangasagar Mela.
A similarly colossal religious festival, the Kumbh Mela, which the Hindu nationalist government refused to ban last April, has been blamed in part for a devastating spike in cases that have killed 200,000 people, according to official counts, though some experts fear the real toll is several times higher.
More No Comment
Masked dancers chase away evil at a festival in Bulgaria
Severe snowstorms are hitting northern and western Japan
Devastating flooding displaces thousands in Brazil
Taiwan gay couple confirm court adoption ruling with legal documents
In France's Gironde, locals look on as floodwaters rise
Vietnam incense village dazzles ahead of Lunar New Year, though sales down
Canadians take icy bath in Toronto lake
Snowstorms hit Japan`s northern Hokkaido and northeastern region of Tohoku
Israeli researchers claim to teach goldfish to drive a vehicle
Croatia police display drugs seized in two raids
Beninese pray to Voodoo's sea goddess of fertility and beauty
MEPs hold minute's silence to honour David Sassoli
More than 100 houses razed in fire in Chile
Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne
Fire guts shelters in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh