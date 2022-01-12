In France's Gironde, locals look on as floodwaters rise

In the town of La Réole, in the south of France's Gironde region, locals helplessly await the peak of floods, even if water levels are expected to be lower than those registered almost a year ago
Vietnam incense village dazzles ahead of Lunar New Year, though sales down
Canadians take icy bath in Toronto lake
Snowstorms hit Japan`s northern Hokkaido and northeastern region of Tohoku
Israeli researchers claim to teach goldfish to drive a vehicle
Croatia police display drugs seized in two raids
Beninese pray to Voodoo's sea goddess of fertility and beauty
MEPs hold minute's silence to honour David Sassoli
More than 100 houses razed in fire in Chile
Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne
Fire guts shelters in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Bulgarian Pomaks keep traditional wedding rite alive
Life in Kazakhstan's largest city slowly returns to normal.
Ugandan children back to school and vaccine in Nepal
Australia police use pepper spray to disperse Djokovic supporters
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire