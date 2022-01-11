euronews_icons_loading
Beninese pray to Voodoo's sea goddess of fertility and beauty

The Beninese pay tribute to the deities of Voodoo, a religion that worships gods and natural spirits along with respect to revered ancestors. In Ouidah, a small beach town on the Atlantic Ocean and a former slave trading hub, worshippers pay homage each year to Mami Wata, the most famous Voodoo deity.

