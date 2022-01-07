Nativity ice sculpture festival held in Russia

The 16th Star of Bethlehem Ice Sculpture Festival dedicated to the Nativity of Christ, was held in Yekaterinburg.
The event traditionally takes place in the first days of January on the square in front of the Church on the Blood, where locals of the city can view the entire process of the creation of the ice sculptures.
