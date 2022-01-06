First snowfall of season turns much of Tokyo white

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heavy snow warning in the Tokyo region on Thursday as the city saw its first snow of the winter season.

The blizzard throughout the Japanese capital was expected to continue until the evening, with authorities expecting about 10 centimetres, or 4 inches, of snow.

People were still seen going about their day walking through the snow-covered streets.

The temperature in the Tokyo area ranged from -0.4℃ to 2.6℃ (31-37 Fahrenheit).