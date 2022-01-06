First snowfall of season turns much of Tokyo white

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heavy snow warning in the Tokyo region on Thursday as the city saw its first snow of the winter season.
The blizzard throughout the Japanese capital was expected to continue until the evening, with authorities expecting about 10 centimetres, or 4 inches, of snow.
People were still seen going about their day walking through the snow-covered streets.
The temperature in the Tokyo area ranged from -0.4℃ to 2.6℃ (31-37 Fahrenheit).
More No Comment
Russia Snow Giant sculptures compete in festival
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany with host of annual traditions
Tokyo firemen perform traditional firefighting acrobatics at New Year drills
The Three Kings arrive by boat to Barcelona with presents for children
Madrid celebrates return of Three Kings parade
Harsh winter and snowfall deepen ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
First tuna auction of year at Toyosu fish market
Colorado wildfire victims return to burned homes
24,000 evacuated, two dead in Indonesian floods
Massive snowstorm causes flight delays in the Sakhalin region
Colombians dance, perform music during Carnival of Blacks and Whites
South Africa Parliament fire reignites
Berlin nightclubs support vaccination campaign
India begins vaccinating teens as virus cases spike
Beijing rehearses medal ceremony ahead of Winter Games