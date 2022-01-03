Indian health authorities on Monday began vaccinating teenagers aged 15 to 18, as more states began implementing tighter restrictions to stem a new wave of infections caused by the infectious omicron variant.
Indian state governments have been administering the doses in schools, hospitals and special vaccination sites,
So far, India has recorded nearly 35 million COVID-19 infections and 482,000 deaths from the disease. Experts believe that both official figures are underestimates.
The current upsurge in cases, including those of the omicron variant, is largely concentrated in major Indian cities such as Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai.
Many states have imposed new restrictions, including night-time curfews, seating restrictions in bars and restaurants and bans on large public gatherings.
The state of West Bengal was the latest to implement such restrictions, with authorities closing all schools and colleges on Sunday.
