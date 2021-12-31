Romanians dressed as bears try to ward off evil

The drumbeats start early in the morning, heralding the arrival of hundreds of people who descend on the northern Romanian city of Comanesti dressed as bears, in full body costumes made from real fur, with the heads attached.
It's a tradition that originated in pre-Christian times, when dancers wearing colored costumes or animal furs went from house to house in villages, singing and dancing to ward off evil.
A bear costume for an adult, with the head included, weighs up to 40 kilograms and costs up to 2,000 euros.
Locals fear the tradition may disappear as large numbers of young Romanians leave the area looking for better lives in wealthier European Union countries.
More No Comment
120 Rohingya refugees disembark in Indonesia port
Snow, ice close COVID test sites in Seattle-area
Desmond Tutu's coffin laid to rest in St George's Cathedral
Sudanese brave lockdown to keep up anti-coup protests
Fire damages Australia's Old Parliament House
Dutch zoo celebrates birth of 'vulnerable' manatee
Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold
Russia's Putin and Belarus' Lukashenko play hockey after talks
Immersion in the world of fairytales in Hans Christian Andersen museum
Animals at Berlin zoo snack on Christmas trees
Vigil in Soweto, bells toll at Cape Town cathedral
Cuban youth take refuge in Abakua religion
New Yorkers say goodbye to their worst 2021 memories
Afghan women protest against killing of former troops, call for rights
Brazil's Santa Claus school ends another Christmas season