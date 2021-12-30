euronews_icons_loading
Aleppo bathhouse

The ancient bathhouses of Syria's second city are filling up again, not because of a revived fad, but as a result of power cuts that have made hot showers a luxury. With their marble steam rooms, hexagonal fountains and distinctive domes, Aleppo's boathouses have for centuries served as a social hub where men come together to wash up, listen to music and even eat.

