Two dams broke Sunday in northeastern Brazil, flooding a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes.
The Bahia state government's press office said heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected at least 50 cities since early November. It said more than 16.000 people are homeless, 19,500 displaced and two people missing as a result of the flooding.
More No Comment
Flowers at Cape Town cathedral in memory of Tutu
Santa Race in North Macedonia and in Russia
Dual train-bus vehicle starts commercial operation
Salsa dancers take to Cali's 'Salsodromo' on Christmas Day
Heavy snow hits Sea of Japan coast
Thousands protest new virus restrictions in Spain
Moving nativity scene draws visitors to Polish monastery
The 23rd Harbin Ice and Snow World starts trial operation
Libyans mark 70th Anniversary of independence
People flee into Thailand amid Myanmar fighting
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas
Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets
Mongolian doctors trek to remote areas to give herders jabs
Santa Claus parades around the world
Ferry fire kills dozens in southern Bangladesh