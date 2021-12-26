A railway company in western Japan has started commercial operation of what are known as Dual-Mode Vehicles, which run on both tracks and roads.
The minibus-modified hybrid transporter started running through rural areas in the Shikoku region on Saturday. Tokushima Prefecture says it's the world's first commercial operation of DMVs.
The first DMV departed a terminal in southern Tokushima Prefecture in bus mode around noon.
The vehicle was carrying 18 passengers. Its capacity has been reduced due to the coronavirus.
When it got to a station, it turned itself into a train by lowering wheels onto the tracks. It then traveled to a town in eastern Kochi Prefecture.
The DMVs are operated by a small public-private partnership firm, Asa Coast Railway Company. The company plans to make the service a major local tourist attraction, utilizing the currently unprofitable train line.
More No Comment
Salsa dancers take to Cali's 'Salsodromo' on Christmas Day
Heavy snow hits Sea of Japan coast
Thousands protest new virus restrictions in Spain
Moving nativity scene draws visitors to Polish monastery
The 23rd Harbin Ice and Snow World starts trial operation
Libyans mark 70th Anniversary of independence
People flee into Thailand amid Myanmar fighting
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas
Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets
Mongolian doctors trek to remote areas to give herders jabs
Santa Claus parades around the world
Ferry fire kills dozens in southern Bangladesh
Funeral of Palestinian shot dead after firing at Israeli troops
Extinction Rebellion protests Argentina's fast fashion
Santa Claus climbs down building to visit children in a Spanish hospital