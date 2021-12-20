A truck ran into a U.S. military vehicle on a highway in Bavaria on Monday in what German police described as an accident.
The military said there were no known injuries among U.S. personnel, but eight soldiers were taken to a hospital for a precautionary screening.
The crash happened on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz.
The U.S. military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind.
German police said there were injuries, but the military said there none "at this time" among U.S. personnel, though eight soldiers were being screened as a precaution.
The 7th Army Training Command said that an Army truck traveling from Hohenfels toward Grafenwoehr pulled over to the side of the highway after it was separated from the rest of the convoy.
As it waited, it was hit by a civilian commercial truck, and the collision resulted in damage to three U.S. Army vehicles, it said.
