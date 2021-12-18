Sea of Japan coast receives heavy snow leading to disruption

Japanese weather officials are warning of possible traffic disruptions and power outages as heavy snow continues falling mainly along the Sea of Japan coast.

The Meteorological Agency says snowfall is intensifying on Saturday due to a strong winter pressure pattern and the emergence of a cold air mass.

The snow is also accumulating. As of 11 a.m., up to 55 centimeters in Shinano Town, Nagano Prefecture, and 52 centimeters in the city of Sapporo, Hokkaido.

The snowfall is expected to peak in the afternoon, but intermittent snow is forecast through Sunday for areas facing the Sea of Japan.