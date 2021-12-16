euronews_icons_loading
Coast guard rescue residents in flooded area

Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated to emergency shelters in the southern and central Philippines on Thursday as a powerful typhoon approached.

Several southern and central provinces were on typhoon alerts.

Residents were warned to stay away from coastal and low-lying villages and other high-risk areas due to possible flash floods, landslides and tidal surges in or near the typhoon's path.

More No Comment