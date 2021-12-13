Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte set to reveal plans for new government

The four parties negotiating to form the next ruling Dutch coalition in The Hague are set to present their plans this week, almost nine months after the elections took place on March 17.

It is still unclear what the Dutch government will announce on Monday, but many speculated that the plans will include free childcare, more funding for the military, and more money to build homes.

An agreement should be finalised and shared with the four coalition parties the following day.

If no agreement is reached within the parties, Parliament will host a debate later this week, possibly on Wednesday or Friday.

During the debate, Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be appointed mandator, allowing him to form a new cabinet.

The full team is expected to be formally presented in January.

