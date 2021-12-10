Dozens of migrants and asylum seekers who had taken refuge in a tunnel under the French capital's ring road are being evacuated by the police to accommodation facilities in the suburbs and the surrounding region.
More No Comment
Filipino protesters destroy Duterte effigy at march in Manila
Thousands gather in Paraguay for Virgin of Caacupe Day
Bikers dressed up as Santa Claus parade to raise donations for those in need
US and Kurdish forces hold joint military exercise in north-eastern Syria
'Really worried': South Koreans react to new daily-Covid-case high
Migrant puppet in London as border control debated
Santa brings Christmas gifts to fish in Bangkok aquarium
Chile congress approves same-sex marriage bill
Azeri army defuse and destroy landmines left behind after the war
Health workers try to storm minister office in Brussels
Firemen search for survivors after building collapses in France
Eurozone finance ministers celebrate 20 years of European currency
More than 500 toy makers show off their teddy bear creations
Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine
Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness