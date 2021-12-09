Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 9th – Morning edition Updated: 09/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against Omicron
US and Kurdish forces hold joint military exercise in north-eastern Syria
Egyptian activist Patrick Zaki released from prison after nearly two years
Brussels wants more cooperation between EU police forces to combat organised crime
The Scottish play the Italian way: La Scala season opens with Verdi to a packed house
WHO 'confident' current COVID-19 vaccines will work against Omicron
Traditional toys make a comeback - and kidults are helping drive the trend
'Really worried': South Koreans react to new daily-Covid-case high
Don’t suffocate recovery with austerity policies, IMF chief Georgieva warns Europe
Empress Josephine Bonaparte's 'highly rare' tiaras sell for €710,000