Macron unveils priorities of French EU presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron is unveiling the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union at a press conference on Thursday.

The six-month tenure, due to start on January 1, overlaps with the country's presidential election.

Macron told reporters that the French presidency will aim to "move to a powerful Europe in the world, a fully sovereign Europe, free of its choices and able master its destiny."

He also said he wanted a Europe that is "able to control its borders" and would introduce a reform of the Schengen free-movement area.

'Defending Europe's social model'

Macron emphasised "the defence of our social model," calling for "a model of production but also of solidarity." On March 10 and 11, France will hold "an exceptional summit around a new European growth and investment model," the French leader said.

Macron insisted on the importance of relations with the African continent and announced an EU-Africa summit to be held in February in Brussels.

The bloc's post-COVID economy needs new budget rules, Macron told reporters.

The French president vowed to "reconcile climate ambitions and economic development" and outlined plans for the EU's new border carbon tax. "The European economic players can't be the victims of efforts" to tackle climate change, he insisted.

He said the bloc shall "move forward on a European tool to fight deforestation," forbidding the importation of products that contribute to deforestation.

Digital Europe among 'top priorities'

Macron then outlined plans to "transform Europe into a digital power." Two legislative packages are currently underway at EU level, the Digital Services Act and the Digital Market Act and they will be "top priorities" of the French presidency. He added that they would contribute to the "regulation and accountability of platforms."

On the rule of law debate that has divided western and eastern Europe, Macron warned: "these are issues that are existential, they cannot be negotiated."

Answering a question about Hungary's Viktor Orban, whom he will meet shortly, the French leader said: "He is a political adversary but he's a European partner." "We must work together for Europe."

Drawing on the success of the Erasmus programme, Macron said he wanted a six-month "European civic service" for all young people under 25.

Deputy-Minister for European Affairs Clément Beaune also unveiled the emblem of the French EU Presidency and a new 2€-coin design to mark the occasion.

Collision course with French presidential race

Macron has faced criticism -- both in European capitals and at home -- for not postponing France's EU presidency, which could put him in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.

Although he is widely expected to run, Macron has yet to formally declare whether he will seek a second term.

Earlier this week, on a visit to central France, the 43-year-old centrist president declined to present himself as a candidate.

"Good try," he told reporters when asked about recent election polls. "I’m first going to try to do the task which I have been given, and we still have a lot of work to do to fight the epidemic."

France’s presidency of the Council of the European Union could provide a platform for Macron's campaign but also complicate it if the race is focused primarily on domestic issues such as the French economy, security and immigration.

The pro-EU leader would be able to use the presidency to influence the decisions of the 27-nation bloc, yet the EU's complex and consensual EU decision-making process might play against him and produce few concrete outcomes before April’s election.

Macron promotes a vision for the EU's "strategic autonomy" that would allow the bloc to better weather competition from China and put it on a more equal footing with the United States.

Notably, he is pushing for "a stronger and more capable European defence" that contributes to transatlantic and global security and is complementary to NATO.

France’s motto for the EU presidency is “Recovery, power, belonging” - the last word meant to convey the idea of enhancing Europeans' sense of shared belonging to the bloc.

It is the first time since 2008 that France will hold the EU presidency.

The press conference is only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one took place in April 2019 following the anti-government "yellow vest” protests against social and economic injustice.