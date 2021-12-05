Pope greets, chats with migrant families in Lesbos

Pope Francis visited the Mavrovouni Identification Centre on Sunday and met with refugee families living in the camp.
Francis took his time walking along the barricades, patting children on the head, asking them their names and posing for selfies.
People handed pieces of paper with their contact details to the pope as he toured the camp.
He spent two hours at the camp, where refugees live in white U.N. containers at the water's edge and barbed wire fencing lines the camp entrance.
On his previous visit in 2016, Francis brought back 12 Syrian Muslim refugees with him aboard the papal plane.
The pope is on a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by the topic of migration.
More No Comment
High altitude heroics in Rio from French slackliner
All aboard the 'Samba Train' for the first time since COVID
Lantern Festival brings Chinese traditions to southwestern France
Crowds enjoy Taiwan's 'Christmasland' as the island keeps Covid under control
Total solar eclipse seen from Union Glacier, Antarctica
Frida Kahlo's world comes to life in an immersive exhibition
In poor Lagos district, 'slum party' brings hope and life
Harry Potter castle lights up in Hollywood for Christmas on 20th film anniversary
Iceland`s largest glacier threatened by climate change
Underwater Santa puts on a show at Seoul aquarium
Budapest embraces the Christmas spirit
Giant lego menorah in Budapest
An educational robot interacts with students at a Gaza school.
South Koreans pitch in to make fiery kimchi food dish at mass event
Japanese coast guard rescues man after boat capsizes