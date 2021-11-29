A group of Santa Clauses gathered in Berlin's Tierpark (animal park) on Sunday to kick off the Christmas holiday season.
A jolly time was had as the Father Christmas lookalikes handed out presents to children.
Visitors were allowed to attend the event as long as they had proof of vaccination or their recovery from COVID-19.
The Santa party was full of cheer, despite the new omicron strain of the coronavirus sparking major concern in Germany.
For many, it was a brief respite from the coronavirus, which continues to overshadow all areas of life.
