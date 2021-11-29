In October, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected for a second term in Uzbekistan. 5 years ago, he initiated economic reforms and called for closer cooperation between Central Asian countries. First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan Sodiq Safoev explained “euronews” how the regional strategy in Uzbekistan will change after the elections.

Galina Polonskaya, euronews: What are Uzbekistan’s plans for Central Asia and what impact does Uzbekistan aim to have on the development of the Central Asian region?

Sodiq Safoev, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan:

“A few years ago Central Asia was considered as a zone of strategic uncertainty, today we can look with greater optimism at its prospects. The main goal of Tashkent’s regional policy is to turn Central Asia into the zone of stability and sustainable development. And first of all, address the growing environmental problems. In Central Asia the rise of global warming is twice the World average. The growing shortage of water resources is an acute problem. What is left of the Aral Sea, once the biggest inland lake in the world, has become an epicenter of the ecological catastrophe. At all times Central Asia was a single natural and climatic complex. And as the president Mirziyoev said the top priority should be Green diplomacy”.

euronews: Before the Taliban took power, Afghanistan was among Uzbekistan's important trading partners, there were plans to construct a railroad that would go through Afghanistan and connect the landlocked Uzbekistan with seaports. What is Tashkent’s strategy at this point when the situation in Afghanistan is seen as one of the biggest security issues for Central Asia?

Sodiq Safoev, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan:

"Today Afghanistan is once again standing on the verge of a humanitarian crisis. It is extremely vital to continue the involvement of Afghanistan in the regional and global processes. International community cannot repeat the mistakes of the past and leave this long-suffering country to the mercy of their fate. Long term peace in this country can only be resolved by national reconciliation and inclusive goals. At the same time a direct dialogue between the new Afghan authorities and the world community is also needed. It is necessary to continue the implementation of economic and infrastructural projects in Afghanistan. This will not only increase the potential of the involvement of the entire region and Afghanistan itself to international economic relations but also open up new opportunities for peace building in Afghanistan".

euronews: In 2017 Uzbekistan launched economic reforms. There is still a lot to be achieved, ending corruption and privatization of state assets, for example. How does the State plan to attract foreign investors, which is one of the main goals of the reforms?

Sodiq Safoev, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan:

“To be competitive in attracting investments I believe the political modernization must be fast. It includes making the government more effective, small, transparent and accountable. The capacity building is vital for the progress as well as the decentralization. Highest priorities are the genuine independent judicial system and human rights. The anti corruption program should be focused on elimination of causes fueling corruption which means economic liberalization, support of entrepreneurship and large-scale privatization and land reform. Access to world markets have been of exceptional importance, for a landlocked country like Uzbekistan, which is located in the very heart of Eurasia. This is why the core stone of the national strategy of Uzbekistan is to develop transport infrastructure for formation of reliable transit corridors. The general reforms are not an easy process, but there is no way back, transformations in Uzbekistan are irreversible.”