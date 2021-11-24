Italian taxi drivers strike for better working conditions

Italian taxi drivers joined in a nationwide strike on Wednesday in Rome asking for better working conditions for drivers and protesting against UBER and similar services that use the ride sharing app.

Workers were demonstrating in Rome's Piazza Esedra and moving to Piazza Venezia as they chanted slogans, held banners and let off smoke bombs.

Drivers are protesting against goverment introduced deregulation which they say harms small independent businesses and benefits multinational companies.