Models wearing clothes made from different types of rubbish and plastic parade in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv as part of an event organised by the NGO Fashion Revolution to raise awareness on the environmental impact of waste. Fashion Revolution is a fashion activism movement that aims to mobilise citizens, industries and policymakers through research, education and advocacy work.
The organisation was founded in the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2013, in which more than one thousand workers in a garment factory died.
