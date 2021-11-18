Washington state residents start clean-up after heavy floods

As heavy rains let up in Washington state, residents of the town of Everson take stock of the damage to their homes as they start clean-up efforts, with some lending a hand to neighbors with deliveries of food and other essentials.
As heavy rains let up in Washington state, residents of the town of Everson take stock of the damage to their homes as they start clean-up efforts, with some lending a hand to neighbors with deliveries of food and other essentials.
More No Comment
Beaujolais Nouveau day returns in France after pandemic absence
People protest against Brazil's Bolsonaro during Black Consciousness week
Croatia commemorates 30th Anniversary of fall of Vukovar
Breathtaking cliff stunt by French motocross
Bizarre new records to mark 18th Guinness World Records Day
Waterspout spotted off Sicily's coast amid storms
Volcano on Spain's La Palma island continues to erupt
At Paris airport, security officers protest against wage cuts
Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia ride public city bus for first time
London lights up for the Christmas season
French authorities start moving migrants from camp in northern France
Scores of migrants leave camp for Belarus-Poland border
Gaza City: Palestinian amputees take the plunge
Santa Paws: South African canines sled on sandy beaches
Newborn lion triplets unveiled to public in Germany