BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Beaujolais Nouveau day returns in France after pandemic absence

Music, fireworks and festivities mark the arrival of this year's Beaujolais Nouveau wine in the French village of Beaujeu.

The traditional Beaujolais Nouveau Day is celebrated across France every year on the third Thursday of November, with the wine released from barrels at one minute past midnight in accordance with French law.

The the festival was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

More No Comment