Toxic foam covers India's sacred Yamuna river

One of India's holiest rivers - the Yamuna - is coated with toxic foam, adding to the woes of New Delhi residents already enduring a blanket of thick smog over the capital.The city government has blamed the blight on "heavy sewage and industrial waste" discharged into the river from further upstream last week. But it didn't stop several Hindu worshippers from taking a dip in the river to mark Chhath Puja, a four-day festival to offer prayers to the sun.
More No Comment
'Little Amal' puppet of a young Syrian refugee visits COP26 in Glasgow
SpaceX Crew returns to earth, exits capsule after successful splashdown
Hundreds of migrants try to force their way across the Polish-Belarusian border
Taliban stage military parade in Kandahar to inaugurate new army
Basquiat and Warhol among highlights of Christie's auction, alongside evolutive digital work
40 turtles are released into the nature to celebrate anti-deforestation pact in Colombian Amazon
Chile's desert dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers
Early snowfall covers 2022 Winter Olympics host city of Beijing
Iran begins annual war games as nuclear talks near
South Korea's pavilion at Expo 2020 hosts traditional contests popularized by Netflix's "Squid Game"
Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendonca
Light based works of art illuminate Oslo
Protesters at climate demo in Glasgow, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Istanbul
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
La Palma volcano sunset