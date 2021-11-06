BREAKING NEWS
"Wonder of the Seas", world's largest cruise ship, leaves port of Saint-Nazaire

Under construction for two years at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard, the "Wonder of the Seas", the largest cruise ship in the world, leaves the port of Saint-Nazaire. She will temporarily join the port of Marseille, before setting sail for Asia in 2022

