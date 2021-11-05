BREAKING NEWS
Didier Raoult's supporters gathered in front of the administrative court of appeal in Bordeaux during Didier Raoult's hearing.

Infectious disease doctor Didier Raoult arrives at the administrative court of appeal in Bordeaux, where dozens of people gathered to show their support ahead of his disciplinary hearing before the French Medical Association.

The professor is accused of violating the code of medical ethics for his controversial recommendations on Covid-19 that won him global fame at the height of the pandemic.

