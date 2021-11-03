Germany's rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, will receive €2.1 billion in bailout cash from the government, with most of the money going to its subsidiary Deutsche Bahn-Netz which handles rail infrastructure.

The aid comes after a catastrophic 18 months for Deutsche Bahn, which racked up more than €4 billion in losses during the COVID-19 pandemic due to fewer passengers.

In October, the company announced a fare hike of 1.9% -- effective December 2021 -- in an attempt to bridge the gap.

The German government had already supported the rail operator with €500 million, but this time most of the emergency funds will go to DB-Netz.

