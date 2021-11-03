AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship semi-finals kick off in Belgrade

Boxing fans are gearing up for 26 thrilling semi-final bouts in the XXI AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on November 4.

For the first time ever at an AIBA World Championship, boxers have competed across 13 weight categories from 48kg all the way up to +92 kg.

The 26 breathtaking bouts will be split across two sessions at the Štark Arena: the afternoon session at 13:00 CET and the evening session at 18:00 CET.

You can watch these fights live on euronews.com.

The semi-finalists have emerged from a pool of more than 500 boxers from 88 countries at the World Championships. In total, 52 boxers will earn at least a bronze medal.

The winners of the semi-finals will proceed to the finals on November 5 and 6 at 18:00 CET where they will have the chance to fight for gold and a huge $100,000 (€86,183) in prize money.

Silver medalists will receive $50,000 (€43,153), and both bronze medalists, competitors who have lost in the semi-finals, will receive $25,000 (€21,577) each.

AIBA Ambassadors Roy Jones Jr., Roberto Cammarelle, Milos Bikovic, Zeina Nassar and Said Taghmaoui will be in the audience at the semi-finals.

“We hope to give our athletes more reasons to push themselves and achieve greatness,” said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

“With this prestigious title, not only will the champions receive medals and belts to keep and wear with pride, but also significant prize money. I am confident that this will motivate the younger generation to go into boxing gyms, train hard and reach new heights,” he added.

AIBA has undergone an intense reform process since President Kremlev was elected in December 2020. These Championships marks the start of a new chapter in AIBA’s history.