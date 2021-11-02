Tottenham have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager.

The London club have hired the former Chelsea and Inter Milan coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, a statement on Tuesday afternoon said.

It comes after Spurs sacked Portuguese manager Nuno Espírito Santo following a 3-0 home defeat by underfire Manchester United.

Conte and Tottenham discussed a deal in the summer, but Spurs ended up going with former Wolves coach Espírito Santo.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching," said Conte.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”