French police officers shoot man who had threatened them with a knife

French police officers say they shot and injured a man who had threatened them with a knife at a Paris train station.

The suspect was "seriously wounded" by two railway security officers on Monday night at Gare Saint-Lazare, police said.

The man took a knife out of his bag and ran towards officers shouting "Allah Akbar", a police source said, confirming media reports.

"The two officers used their service weapons to defend themselves and neutralise him," the SNCF railway press service said.

The injured individual was taken care of by the emergency services, they added.

French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into "attempted murder of a person in charge of a public service, apologia for terrorism and violence with a weapon".

The man "is not known to the intelligence services," according to an investigative source quoted by the AFP news agency.