Members of the Exctinction Rebellion group hold a protest outside of the headquarters of JP Morgan bank in the city centre of Glasgow. The protest is meant to highlight the bank's alleged role is funding fossil fuel projects
Squid Game-themed climate protest staged outside COP26 venue in Glasgow
Mexico, Peru ans Haiti Day of Dead
A dog-eat-dog Halloween contest for best-dressed canine in Brooklyn
Massive Day of the Dead commemorations in Mexico
Protest in Glasgow as COP26 session begins
New York's Halloween parade returns
Lights festival in Madrid celebrates UNESCO recognition
Canary Islands volcano still erupting, ash worries locals
Rising sea level forces villagers to leave coastal areas
Leaders of the G20 throw coins inside the Trevi Fountain
Thunberg arrives in Glasgow ahead of COP26
Tourists visit La Palma to see the volcano during long holiday weekend in Spain
Fridays for Future climate march in Rome and Glasgow
Volcanic ash blankets La Palma after eruption