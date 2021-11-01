Dozens of pups compete in an annual dog costume contest for Halloween in Brooklyn's Fort Greene Park, putting their masters' creativity to the challenge.
Dozens of pups compete in an annual dog costume contest for Halloween in Brooklyn's Fort Greene Park, putting their masters' creativity to the challenge.
More No Comment
Massive Day of the Dead commemorations in Mexico
Protest in Glasgow as COP26 session begins
New York's Halloween parade returns
Lights festival in Madrid celebrates UNESCO recognition
Canary Islands volcano still erupting, ash worries locals
Rising sea level forces villagers to leave coastal areas
Leaders of the G20 throw coins inside the Trevi Fountain
Thunberg arrives in Glasgow ahead of COP26
Tourists visit La Palma to see the volcano during long holiday weekend in Spain
Fridays for Future climate march in Rome and Glasgow
Volcanic ash blankets La Palma after eruption
Argentine church dedicated to Maradona mark his birthday
Empty streets in Sudan ahead of planned protest
Guatemalan faithful honour Saint Simon in indigenous village
Climate activists protest in London, feel 'optimistic' ahead of COP26