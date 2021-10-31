La Palma volcano attracts thousands of visitors for holiday weekend

Thousands of tourists are expected to visit La Palma over the All Saints' Day holiday weekend to see the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Ships and plane trips are practically sold out and roads have been closed to private vehicles to avoid traffic jams.

The extra spending on local hotels, restaurants and car rental -- by people keen to see the volcano -- is set to boost the island's economy.

The eruption began on 19 September and shows no signs of dying down.

It is continuing to spew lava and ash and is now the most destructive on the island in more than 500 years as the lava flows have covered more than 900 hectares.

Several strong earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or above prompted Spain’s National Geographic Institute to issue a warning on Tuesday, of possible 6.0-magnitude quakes to come.

The increased seismic activity comes as the volcano’s crater partially collapsed last Sunday.

Activity at the erupting volcano on La Palma has increased since last weekend with hundreds of tremors recorded since and more lava streaming down the slopes towards previously unaffected areas.