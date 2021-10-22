Luxembourg to legalise growing and using cannabis at home

Luxembourg’s government has announced changes to the law on cannabis, with plans to legalise growing and using the drug at home.

As part of a package of measures tackling drug crime in the country of 632,000 people, adults will be able to grow up to four cannabis plants per household for personal use.

The government will also allow the sale of cannabis seeds in shops, along with the importation of them from abroad or bought online.

It will also look to allow the domestic production of seeds for commercial purposes.

Consumption and cultivation will only be allowed “within one's own four walls”, although the transportation or consumption of up to three grams will no longer be considered a criminal offence, but instead classified as a misdemeanour.

The leaders of the Greens - one of the three coalition partners in government along with the Democratic Party, and the Socialist Workers' Party - said the move “represents a fundamental reorientation of Luxembourg's drug policy”, as the government aims to tackle drug-related crime with a more “holistic” approach.

“The war on cannabis has failed,” the party said in a statement on Friday.

“The announcements of the Minister of Justice, Sam Tanson, represent a fundamental reorientation of Luxembourg's drug policy. At last, the use of cannabis is being regulated and a legal alternative to the black market is being created.”

The Greens added that the main objectives of new legislation on cannabis would be to exempt production, purchase and consumption of a given amount of cannabis from punishment, keep users away from the black market, reduce the mental and physical dangers associated with it, and combat acquisitive crime.