French chef Julien Gautier shares with The Kitchen his brioche with pink pralines recipe, a traditional dessert from the city of Lyon that was passed on to him by his grandmother. The recipe is simple but the outcome is spectacular.

The pink praline is a Lyonnaise delicacy that can be added to several desserts: tarts, cakes, and for a Lyon-original: brioche, but it can also be eaten on its own as a premium caramelised nut. The French praline, different to its Belgian twin, is a combination of top quality roasted almonds and caramelised sugar coloured in pink.

Chef Julien Gautier Julien Gautier

Brioche with pink pralines

Serves: about 15 small brioches.

Cooking time: 30 min prep + 4 hours for rising the brioche

400 g of flour

10 g of salt

50 g sugar

250 g butter

5 eggs

25 ml milk

17g of powdered yeast

300 g French pink pralines

50 g flaked almonds

Method

Set a pot onto a low heat and warm the milk with the powdered yeast until lukewarm. Important! Lukewarm, not hot.

Take another bowl and with the help of a mixer (or by hand) mix the butter, flour, salt and sugar. Once well incorporated, add the milk with the yeast to the mixture.

Now add your eggs, one by one, and continue to mix until well combined.

Knead your mixture for 10 minutes. That means to work it with your hands: push it away from you with the palm of your hand, fold it in itself and pull it back, repeat. Kneading helps to develop a strong gluten net, which is great for the texture we're looking for.

After 10 minutes of kneading, leave the dough to rise for 2-3 hours at room temperature (about 25°C).

Once the dough has risen, preheat your oven to 170°C.

Take your dough and knead it once or twice, this will push the air out of the dough. Now add the pralines and almonds, mix.

Empty the dough into small moulds and bake at 170°C for 10 minutes.

Enjoy, at any time of the day.

Pair it with: A red Beaujolais such as Fleurie, or raspberry juice for a non-alcoholic pairing.

About Chef Julien Gautier

Chef Julien Gautier grew up between his mother's kitchen and his grandfather's vegetable garden, before offering his talents as a pastry chef from the sixth grade.

Fast forward to today, Gautier runs the kitchen at both Le Bouchon Sully, a well-known restaurant that honours the city of Lyon’s traditional specialities and M Restaurant, the establishment where Chef Mathieu Viannay obtained his first Michelin star in 2005.